Jane Street Group LLC Acquires New Holdings in Prospector Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:PRSR)

Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Prospector Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:PRSR) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 135,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,323,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned approximately 0.36% of Prospector Capital as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PRSR. HBK Investments L P bought a new stake in Prospector Capital in the first quarter worth about $9,730,000. Spring Creek Capital LLC bought a new stake in Prospector Capital in the first quarter worth about $6,811,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in Prospector Capital in the first quarter worth about $6,665,000. Sculptor Capital LP bought a new stake in Prospector Capital in the first quarter worth about $5,152,000. Finally, Governors Lane LP bought a new stake in Prospector Capital in the first quarter worth about $3,892,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.85% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PRSR opened at $9.68 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $9.72. Prospector Capital Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.52 and a 1 year high of $12.00.

Prospector Capital Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in La Jolla, California.

