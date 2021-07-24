Jane Street Group LLC Purchases 42,829 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMU)

Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMU) by 493.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 51,513 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 42,829 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC owned approximately 0.26% of Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF worth $1,291,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Confluence Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,978,000.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of BSMU opened at $25.96 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $25.74. Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $24.67 and a 52 week high of $26.07.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 20th will be given a $0.032 dividend. This is a boost from Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 19th.

Featured Article: Stock Symbols and CUSIP Explained



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSMU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMU).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.