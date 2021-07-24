Jane Street Group LLC Purchases 1,564 Shares of CDK Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDK)

Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in CDK Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDK) by 7.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,308 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,564 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in CDK Global were worth $1,260,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in CDK Global by 4.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,876,195 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $966,387,000 after acquiring an additional 740,709 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in CDK Global by 0.4% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 8,018,496 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $433,480,000 after buying an additional 28,301 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in CDK Global by 7.2% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,159,926 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $116,766,000 after buying an additional 144,584 shares during the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in CDK Global by 17.5% during the first quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 1,801,611 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $97,395,000 after buying an additional 268,396 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in CDK Global by 3.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,633,497 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $88,307,000 after buying an additional 50,520 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.93% of the company’s stock.

CDK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet cut CDK Global from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CDK Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, CDK Global currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.40.

Shares of CDK Global stock opened at $48.26 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $50.98. CDK Global, Inc. has a 52-week low of $41.21 and a 52-week high of $55.51. The firm has a market cap of $5.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.21 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.50.

CDK Global (NASDAQ:CDK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The software maker reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.09. CDK Global had a negative return on equity of 116.27% and a net margin of 57.81%. The business had revenue of $433.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $428.86 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.92 EPS. CDK Global’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that CDK Global, Inc. will post 2.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 21st were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 18th. CDK Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.67%.

CDK Global Profile

CDK Global, Inc engages in the provision of integrated information technology and digital marketing solutions to the automotive retail industry. It operates through following segments: CDK North America and CDK International. The CDK North America segment provides technology-based solutions. The CDK International segment caters to the United States and Canada.

