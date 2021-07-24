HRT Financial LP Purchases New Shares in SJW Group (NYSE:SJW)

HRT Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of SJW Group (NYSE:SJW) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 9,893 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $623,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in SJW Group by 32.1% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 618 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in SJW Group by 100.0% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,038 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 519 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its position in SJW Group by 29.3% during the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 1,047 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its position in SJW Group by 31.2% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 3,040 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $195,000 after buying an additional 723 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its position in SJW Group by 16.4% during the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 3,216 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $203,000 after buying an additional 453 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.98% of the company’s stock.

SJW opened at $67.79 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.53 and a beta of 0.40. SJW Group has a 52-week low of $58.01 and a 52-week high of $71.69. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $64.73.

SJW Group (NYSE:SJW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $114.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.40 million. SJW Group had a return on equity of 6.78% and a net margin of 10.95%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that SJW Group will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th were paid a $0.34 dividend. This is an increase from SJW Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. SJW Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.26%.

SJW has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of SJW Group in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SJW Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, May 8th.

SJW Group Profile

SJW Group, through its subsidiaries, provides water utility services in the United States. It engages in the production, purchase, storage, purification, distribution, wholesale, and retail sale of water and wastewater services. The company also provides non-tariffed services, including water system operations, maintenance agreements, and antenna site leases; contracted services and sewer operations to water utilities in Connecticut; and a Linebacker protection plan for public drinking water customers, as well as offers repair or replace a leaking or broken water service line, curb box, curb box cover, meter pit, meter pit cover, and meter pit valve.

