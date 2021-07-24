HRT Financial LP Invests $632,000 in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

HRT Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 10,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $632,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1.6% during the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 10,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $655,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 0.3% during the first quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 51,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,123,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. Smith & Howard Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1.7% during the first quarter. Smith & Howard Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $657,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 0.3% during the first quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 55,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,397,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period. Finally, Argent Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 3.5% during the first quarter. Argent Advisors Inc. now owns 5,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VEU opened at $62.71 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 12-month low of $49.03 and a 12-month high of $65.28. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $63.68.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

