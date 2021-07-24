HRT Financial LP Acquires Shares of 9,600 Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX)

HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 9,600 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $640,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Matson by 33.5% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 71,808 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $4,790,000 after buying an additional 18,024 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Matson in the 1st quarter worth about $239,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of Matson in the 1st quarter worth about $380,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Matson in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Matson in the 1st quarter worth about $770,000. 84.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Matson alerts:

In other Matson news, President Ronald J. Forest sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.55, for a total transaction of $166,375.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 78,076 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,195,957.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Matthew J. Cox sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.78, for a total transaction of $333,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 298,994 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,966,819.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 37,732 shares of company stock worth $2,426,657. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Matson stock opened at $65.13 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a PE ratio of 10.27 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $63.99. Matson, Inc. has a 1 year low of $34.78 and a 1 year high of $79.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Matson (NYSE:MATX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The shipping company reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $711.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $686.05 million. Matson had a net margin of 10.71% and a return on equity of 29.91%. Research analysts anticipate that Matson, Inc. will post 9.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 5th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This is a boost from Matson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 4th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.84%. Matson’s payout ratio is presently 20.72%.

Separately, Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Matson in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Matson presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.00.

About Matson

Matson, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ocean transportation and logistics services. The company's Ocean Transportation segment offers ocean freight transportation services to the domestic non-contiguous economies of Hawaii, Alaska, and Guam, as well as to other island economies in Micronesia.

Featured Story: What are catch-up contributions?

Receive News & Ratings for Matson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Matson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.