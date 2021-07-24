11,547 Shares in California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT) Acquired by HRT Financial LP

HRT Financial LP bought a new position in California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 11,547 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $650,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in California Water Service Group by 46.8% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,035 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the period. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in California Water Service Group in the first quarter worth approximately $72,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in California Water Service Group in the first quarter worth approximately $120,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in California Water Service Group by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,532 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $191,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the period. Finally, Regents of The University of California acquired a new stake in California Water Service Group in the first quarter worth approximately $206,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.67% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Seaport Global Securities restated a “sell” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of California Water Service Group in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. California Water Service Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.33.

In other news, Director Terry Bayer sold 1,554 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.47, for a total value of $90,862.38. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,692 shares in the company, valued at $859,041.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, VP David B. Healey sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.00, for a total value of $28,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 15,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $898,035. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 3,315 shares of company stock valued at $193,116 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CWT opened at $60.72 on Friday. California Water Service Group has a one year low of $41.19 and a one year high of $61.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $57.38. The firm has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.92 and a beta of 0.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.45.

California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The utilities provider reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.03). California Water Service Group had a net margin of 13.98% and a return on equity of 12.95%. The company had revenue of $147.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.00 million. As a group, research analysts expect that California Water Service Group will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. California Water Service Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.70%.

About California Water Service Group

California Water Service Group, through its subsidiaries, provides water utility and other related services in California, Washington, New Mexico, and Hawaii. It is involved in the production, purchase, storage, treatment, testing, distribution, and sale of water for domestic, industrial, public, and irrigation uses, as well as for fire protection.

