HRT Financial LP Invests $672,000 in BYTE Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BYTSU)

HRT Financial LP bought a new position in shares of BYTE Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BYTSU) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 67,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $672,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of BYTE Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $20,250,000. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of BYTE Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $13,500,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in BYTE Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $12,000,000. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in BYTE Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $6,000,000. Finally, Sculptor Capital LP acquired a new stake in BYTE Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $5,492,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:BYTSU opened at $10.10 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $10.04. BYTE Acquisition Corp. has a one year low of $9.90 and a one year high of $10.20.

BYTE Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

