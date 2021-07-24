Nuveen Asset Management LLC Has $19.88 Million Holdings in AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL) by 12.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,444 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 4,795 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in AMERCO were worth $19,875,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of AMERCO by 38.6% during the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 79 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of AMERCO during the 1st quarter worth approximately $63,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of AMERCO by 40.0% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 119 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of AMERCO by 176.9% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 216 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the period. Finally, MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH acquired a new stake in shares of AMERCO during the 1st quarter worth approximately $172,000. 34.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other AMERCO news, major shareholder Grove Holdings Lp Willow purchased 81,810 shares of AMERCO stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $551.76 per share, with a total value of $45,139,485.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,562,884 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,172,896,875.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 42.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UHAL stock opened at $583.65 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $11.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.74 and a beta of 0.87. AMERCO has a 52 week low of $311.71 and a 52 week high of $657.86. The company has a current ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $570.91.

AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 25th. The transportation company reported $3.76 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.07 by ($1.31). AMERCO had a return on equity of 12.81% and a net margin of 13.45%. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $999.16 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($1.21) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 29.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

AMERCO operates as a do-it-yourself moving and storage operator for household and commercial goods in the United States and Canada. The company's Moving and Storage segment rents trucks, trailers, portable moving and storage units, specialty rental items, and self-storage spaces primarily to the household movers; and sells moving supplies, towing accessories, and propane.

