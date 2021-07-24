EyePoint Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EYPT) Receives Buy Rating from HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright restated their buy rating on shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EYPT) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $15.00 target price on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded EyePoint Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, May 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $15.10.

EYPT opened at $8.24 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $8.96. The company has a current ratio of 11.86, a quick ratio of 11.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. EyePoint Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $3.51 and a 12 month high of $15.06.

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EYPT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by $0.02. EyePoint Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 119.41% and a negative net margin of 129.85%. The firm had revenue of $7.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.29 million. On average, analysts predict that EyePoint Pharmaceuticals will post -1.8 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EYPT. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in EyePoint Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in EyePoint Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in EyePoint Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $136,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in EyePoint Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $196,000. Finally, HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $246,000. 68.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes ophthalmic products for the treatment of eye diseases in the United States, China, and the United Kingdom. The company provides ILUVIEN, an injectable sustained-release micro-insert for treatment of diabetic macular edema; YUTIQ, a fluocinolone acetonide intravitreal implant for intravitreal injection for the treatment of chronic non-infectious uveitis affecting the posterior segment of the eye; and DEXYCU, a dexamethasone intraocular suspension, for the treatment of post-operative ocular inflammation, including treatment following cataract surgery.

