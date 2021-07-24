8X8 (NYSE:EGHT) Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of 8X8 (NYSE:EGHT) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “8×8, Inc. is the provider of the world’s first Communications Cloud that combines unified communications, team collaboration interoperability, contact center and real-time analytics in a single open platform that integrates across clouds, applications and devices, eliminating information silos to expose vital, real-time intelligence. 8×8, Inc. reduces complexity, cost, improve individual, team productivity, performance, and enhance the overall customer experience. 8×8 ensures high reliability and business continuity by delivering its cloud-based communications through the use of secure, fully redundant data centers. 8×8 communications are designed with built-in redundancy and no single point of failure. This highly secure, top-tier data centers are located in geographically dispersed sites across the globe. These data centers are SSAE 16 audited and provide automatic and transparent failover to prevent disruptions in service. “

Several other research firms have also weighed in on EGHT. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of 8X8 in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued a neutral rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of 8X8 from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 14th. Craig Hallum restated a hold rating on shares of 8X8 in a report on Monday, May 17th. Evercore ISI restated a buy rating on shares of 8X8 in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of 8X8 in a report on Monday, June 21st. They issued a buy rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $30.64.

EGHT opened at $26.37 on Wednesday. 8X8 has a twelve month low of $14.71 and a twelve month high of $39.17. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.61. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92.

8X8 (NYSE:EGHT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The technology company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.32). The business had revenue of $144.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $139.96 million. 8X8 had a negative return on equity of 73.97% and a negative net margin of 31.10%. The business’s revenue was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.12) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that 8X8 will post -0.84 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Dejan Deklich sold 9,931 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.03, for a total value of $248,572.93. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 164,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,105,220.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Samuel C. Wilson sold 916 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.03, for a total transaction of $31,171.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 167,119 shares in the company, valued at $5,687,059.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 64,336 shares of company stock worth $1,719,359. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of 8X8 by 77.7% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 32,340 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,115,000 after buying an additional 14,140 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its position in shares of 8X8 by 178.6% in the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 76,829 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,674,000 after buying an additional 49,251 shares during the last quarter. Castleark Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of 8X8 in the 1st quarter valued at $8,568,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of 8X8 in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in 8X8 during the 1st quarter worth $527,000. 97.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

8×8, Inc provides voice, video, chat, contact center, and enterprise-class application programmable interface (API) Software-as-a-Service solutions for small and mid-size businesses, mid-market and larger enterprises, government agencies, and other organizations worldwide. It offers unified communications, team collaboration, video conferencing, contact center, data and analytics, communication APIs, and other services.

