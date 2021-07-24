Barclays PLC Grows Stock Position in Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR)

Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR) by 141.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,689 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,436 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Limoneira were worth $222,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its holdings in Limoneira by 25.3% during the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 14,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after buying an additional 2,955 shares during the period. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. raised its holdings in Limoneira by 152.2% during the 4th quarter. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. now owns 352,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,869,000 after buying an additional 212,733 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Limoneira by 38.4% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 1,444 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Limoneira by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 607,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,120,000 after buying an additional 11,991 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in Limoneira by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 12,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after buying an additional 1,677 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 51.47% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Elizabeth Blanchard Chess sold 1,431 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.18, for a total transaction of $26,015.58. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,524.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 7,666 shares of company stock worth $141,909 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 5.82% of the company’s stock.

LMNR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on Limoneira in a research report on Friday, June 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Limoneira from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.83.

LMNR opened at $17.79 on Friday. Limoneira has a 12-month low of $13.18 and a 12-month high of $20.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $18.35. The company has a market cap of $314.62 million, a P/E ratio of -38.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 25.29 and a beta of 1.02.

Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 7th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.01. Limoneira had a negative return on equity of 3.90% and a negative net margin of 4.44%. The business had revenue of $45.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.20 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Limoneira will post 0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th were given a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 2nd. Limoneira’s payout ratio is -43.48%.

About Limoneira

Limoneira Company operates as an agribusiness and real estate development company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Fresh Lemons, Lemon Packing, Avocados, and Other Agribusiness. It grows, processes, packs, markets, and sells lemons. The company also grows avocado, oranges, and specialty citrus and other crops, including Moro blood oranges, Cara Cara oranges, Minneola tangelos, Star Ruby grapefruit, pummelos, pistachios, and wine grapes.

