CuriosityStream (NASDAQ:CURI) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CuriosityStream (NASDAQ:CURI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $12.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “CuriosityStream Inc. is a factual entertainment company. Its features include stunning visuals and unrivaled storytelling to demystify science, nature, history, technology, society and lifestyle. The company’s programming is available to watch on TV, desktop, mobile and tablets. CuriosityStream Inc., formerly known as Software Acquisition Group Inc., is based in Las Vegas, NV. “

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Roth Capital decreased their price objective on CuriosityStream from $23.00 to $18.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Bank of America downgraded CuriosityStream from a buy rating to an underperform rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, June 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. DA Davidson initiated coverage on CuriosityStream in a report on Friday, April 9th. They set a buy rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barrington Research reduced their price target on CuriosityStream from $21.00 to $14.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. CuriosityStream currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $17.67.

Shares of CURI stock opened at $10.95 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $12.61. CuriosityStream has a 12-month low of $7.44 and a 12-month high of $24.00.

CuriosityStream (NASDAQ:CURI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $9.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.99 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that CuriosityStream will post -0.76 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tortoise Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in CuriosityStream during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in CuriosityStream during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $70,000. CWM LLC boosted its position in CuriosityStream by 461.7% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 4,617 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in CuriosityStream during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in CuriosityStream during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $110,000. 16.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CuriosityStream Company Profile

CuriosityStream Inc operates as a factual streaming service and media company. The company provides premium video programming services in various categories of factual entertainment, including science, history, society, nature, lifestyle, and technology through subscription video on-demand (SVoD) platforms, as well as through bundled content licenses for SVoD and linear offerings, partner bulk sales, brand partnerships, and content sales.

