Insider Selling: Fathom Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:FTHM) CEO Sells $65,436.00 in Stock

Fathom Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:FTHM) CEO Joshua Harley sold 2,460 shares of Fathom stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.60, for a total transaction of $65,436.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Joshua Harley also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Fathom alerts:

On Wednesday, July 21st, Joshua Harley sold 6,235 shares of Fathom stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.28, for a total transaction of $170,090.80.

On Friday, July 16th, Joshua Harley sold 3,191 shares of Fathom stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.15, for a total transaction of $83,444.65.

On Wednesday, July 14th, Joshua Harley sold 3,733 shares of Fathom stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.90, for a total transaction of $104,150.70.

On Thursday, June 10th, Joshua Harley sold 4,188 shares of Fathom stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.98, for a total transaction of $133,932.24.

On Tuesday, June 8th, Joshua Harley sold 5,922 shares of Fathom stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.13, for a total transaction of $190,273.86.

On Tuesday, May 25th, Joshua Harley sold 6,071 shares of Fathom stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.68, for a total transaction of $186,258.28.

Shares of FTHM stock opened at $26.15 on Friday. Fathom Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.61 and a 1 year high of $56.81. The business’s fifty day moving average is $31.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 4.19 and a current ratio of 4.19.

Fathom (NASDAQ:FTHM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.13). Fathom had a negative return on equity of 21.49% and a negative net margin of 2.38%. The company had revenue of $49.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.15 million. Analysts predict that Fathom Holdings Inc. will post -0.51 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Fathom by 291.3% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 896 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 667 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in Fathom during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Fathom during the fourth quarter worth $53,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new stake in Fathom during the first quarter worth $214,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Fathom by 430.4% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after buying an additional 7,627 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.89% of the company’s stock.

FTHM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Roth Capital lifted their price target on shares of Fathom from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. DA Davidson dropped their price target on shares of Fathom from $56.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Fathom from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th.

Fathom Company Profile

Fathom Holdings Inc provides cloud-based real estate brokerage services in the South, Atlantic, Southwest, and Western parts of the United States. The company offers access to various properties for sale or lease through its Website, www.FathomRealty.com to buyers, sellers, landlords, and tenants. It also operates intelliAgent, a real estate technology platform that is designed to provide a suite of brokerage and agent level tools, technology, business processes, business intelligence and reporting, training, customer relationship management, social media marketing, marketing repository, and marketing services, as well as marketplace for add-on services and third-party technology.

Recommended Story: Net Asset Value

Receive News & Ratings for Fathom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fathom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.