Nuveen Asset Management LLC Trims Stock Position in The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD) by 0.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 123,956 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,065 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in The Middleby were worth $20,546,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Middleby by 22.9% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 95,216 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,275,000 after purchasing an additional 17,771 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Middleby by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 350,588 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $45,198,000 after purchasing an additional 3,271 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Middleby by 89.3% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 214,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,536,000 after purchasing an additional 101,147 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its holdings in shares of The Middleby by 4.8% in the first quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 363,715 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $60,286,000 after purchasing an additional 16,814 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of The Middleby by 8.4% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 483,633 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $80,161,000 after purchasing an additional 37,493 shares in the last quarter. 93.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on MIDD. CL King raised shares of The Middleby from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of The Middleby from $190.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of The Middleby from $155.00 to $169.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. raised shares of The Middleby from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of The Middleby from $214.00 to $222.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The Middleby has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $195.67.

NASDAQ:MIDD opened at $188.73 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.95 and a beta of 1.73. The Middleby Co. has a fifty-two week low of $82.04 and a fifty-two week high of $189.63. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $171.48.

The Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $758.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $714.50 million. The Middleby had a net margin of 8.59% and a return on equity of 14.70%. The Middleby’s revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.46 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Middleby Co. will post 8.08 earnings per share for the current year.

About The Middleby

The Middleby Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, distributes, and services a range of foodservice, food processing, and residential kitchen equipment in the United States, Canada, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Latin America. Its Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment offers conveyor, combi, convection, baking, proofing, deck, speed cooking, and hydrovection ovens; ranges, fryers, rethermalizers; steam cooking, food warming, catering, induction cooking, countertop cooking, and kitchen ventilation equipment; heated cabinets, charbroilers, ventless cooking systems, toasters, griddles, charcoal grills, professional mixers, stainless steel fabrication, custom millwork, professional refrigerators, blast chillers, cold rooms, ice machines, freezers; and soft serve ice cream, coffee and beverage dispensing, home and professional craft brewing equipment, fry dispensers, bottle filling and canning equipment, and IoT solutions.

