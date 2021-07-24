Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI) Position Lifted by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI) by 522.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 193,623 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 162,517 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.39% of Inari Medical worth $20,718,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Inari Medical during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Inari Medical during the 1st quarter valued at $52,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in Inari Medical during the 1st quarter valued at $61,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new position in Inari Medical during the 1st quarter valued at $110,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Inari Medical by 19.2% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on NARI shares. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of Inari Medical from $129.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Inari Medical from $126.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Inari Medical from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.17.

Inari Medical stock opened at $89.71 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 407.79 and a beta of 2.14. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $89.83. Inari Medical, Inc. has a 1 year low of $52.62 and a 1 year high of $127.42.

Inari Medical (NASDAQ:NARI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $57.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.06 million. Inari Medical had a net margin of 10.08% and a return on equity of 8.69%. Inari Medical’s quarterly revenue was up 113.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.09 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Inari Medical, Inc. will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO William Hoffman sold 30,000 shares of Inari Medical stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.53, for a total value of $3,075,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 944,538 shares in the company, valued at approximately $96,843,481.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Andrew Hykes sold 1,001 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.41, for a total transaction of $91,501.41. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 204,711 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,712,632.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 191,085 shares of company stock worth $17,725,258. 23.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Inari Medical Company Profile

Inari Medical, Inc, a commercial-stage medical device company, focuses on developing products to treat and transform the lives of patients suffering from venous diseases in the United States. It offers ClotTriever for treatment of deep vein thrombosis; and FlowTriever, a thrombectomy system for treatment of pulmonary embolism.

