Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE:RLGY) Stock Holdings Lifted by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE:RLGY) by 9.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,381,792 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 122,201 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Realogy were worth $20,907,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RLGY. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Realogy by 11.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,291,628 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $322,142,000 after acquiring an additional 2,155,423 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Realogy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $21,392,000. Boston Partners increased its position in shares of Realogy by 1,215.6% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,192,666 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,080,000 after acquiring an additional 1,102,012 shares in the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Realogy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $705,000. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its position in shares of Realogy by 64.7% in the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,695,027 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,646,000 after acquiring an additional 665,660 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE RLGY opened at $17.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a PE ratio of 15.54 and a beta of 2.78. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.93. Realogy Holdings Corp. has a 12-month low of $7.90 and a 12-month high of $19.49.

Realogy (NYSE:RLGY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.15. Realogy had a net margin of 2.08% and a return on equity of 19.18%. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.55) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Realogy Holdings Corp. will post 2.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Timothy B. Gustavson sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.39, for a total value of $208,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 19,818 shares in the company, valued at $344,635.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Realogy from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Realogy in a report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Realogy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Realogy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.60.

Realogy Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides residential real estate services. It operates through three segments: Realogy Franchise Group, and Realogy Brokerage Group. The Realogy Franchise Group segment franchises its residential real estate brokerages under the Century 21, Coldwell Banker, Coldwell Banker Commercial, Corcoran, ERA, Sotheby's International Realty, and Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate brand names.

