Robert W. Baird Begins Coverage on Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR)

Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) in a report issued on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock.

CARR has been the subject of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Carrier Global from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. KeyCorp raised their target price on Carrier Global from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. UBS Group raised their target price on Carrier Global from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Carrier Global in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. They issued a buy rating and a $53.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Carrier Global from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $47.47.

Shares of CARR opened at $51.90 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.81. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.99. Carrier Global has a 12 month low of $25.60 and a 12 month high of $51.96.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $4.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.37 billion. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 27.29% and a net margin of 12.43%. Carrier Global’s revenue was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.35 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Carrier Global will post 2.08 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 23rd. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio is 28.92%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Carrier Global by 7.8% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,478,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,535,000 after buying an additional 470,458 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. boosted its stake in Carrier Global by 11.4% during the first quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 110,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,648,000 after buying an additional 11,246 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its stake in Carrier Global by 4.4% during the first quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 876,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,017,000 after buying an additional 37,016 shares during the period. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC bought a new stake in Carrier Global during the first quarter valued at $1,060,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Carrier Global by 3.8% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 430,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,825,000 after buying an additional 15,814 shares during the period. 83.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Carrier Global Company Profile

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating and cooling needs of residential and commercial customers.

