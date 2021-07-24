B&M European Value Retail S.A. (OTCMKTS:BMRRY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

B&M European Value Retail S.A. (OTCMKTS:BMRRY) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on BMRRY shares. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of B&M European Value Retail in a report on Friday, March 26th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of B&M European Value Retail in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of B&M European Value Retail in a research report on Friday, June 4th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of B&M European Value Retail in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of B&M European Value Retail in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th.

Shares of BMRRY opened at $31.61 on Wednesday. B&M European Value Retail has a 12-month low of $22.34 and a 12-month high of $33.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $31.39.

B&M European Value Retail SA operates general merchandise and grocery stores. As of March 31, 2020, it operated 656 B&M branded stores and 293 Heron Foods branded stores in the United Kingdom; and 101 stores in France under the Babou and B&M brand. It also provides employment and administrative services.

