Analysts Set 3i Group plc (OTCMKTS:TGOPY) Price Target at $8.27

3i Group plc (OTCMKTS:TGOPY) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $8.27.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on TGOPY shares. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of 3i Group in a report on Monday, July 19th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of 3i Group in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Barclays set a $8.71 target price on 3i Group and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Cheuvreux assumed coverage on 3i Group in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.83 price target for the company.

OTCMKTS:TGOPY opened at $9.30 on Wednesday. 3i Group has a one year low of $5.47 and a one year high of $9.56. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.63.

3i Group Plc operates as a private equity and venture capital company. It operates through the following segments: Private Equity, Infrastructure, and Others. The Private Equity segment involves in the investment and asset management to generate capital returns. The Infrastructure segment includes investing in economic infrastructure and greenfield projects in developed economies.

