AVROBIO (NASDAQ:AVRO) Lowered to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AVROBIO (NASDAQ:AVRO) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Avrobio, Inc. is a bio-technology company. It develops step-change cell and gene therapies for the treatment of cancer and rare disease. The company operates primarily in the United States and Canada. Avrobio, Inc. is based in MA, United States. “

AVRO has been the topic of a number of other research reports. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of AVROBIO in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They issued a buy rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of AVROBIO from $58.00 to $36.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of AVROBIO in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. They set a buy rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Mizuho reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of AVROBIO in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of AVROBIO from $31.00 to $29.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $24.27.

Shares of AVROBIO stock opened at $7.57 on Wednesday. AVROBIO has a fifty-two week low of $7.27 and a fifty-two week high of $20.07. The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.88.

AVROBIO (NASDAQ:AVRO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.77) by $0.12. Equities research analysts expect that AVROBIO will post -2.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Philip J. Vickers bought 4,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $8.35 per share, with a total value of $40,080.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,080. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 6.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AVRO. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in AVROBIO by 93.6% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 1,120 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in AVROBIO by 122.4% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 1,746 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in AVROBIO during the first quarter worth $52,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in AVROBIO by 112.4% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 2,262 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in AVROBIO during the first quarter worth $102,000. 79.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AVROBIO, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, develops ex vivo lentiviral-based gene therapies to treat rare diseases following a single dose worldwide. Its gene therapies employ hematopoietic stem cells that are collected from patients and modified with a lentiviral vector to insert functional copies of the gene that is defective in the target disease.

