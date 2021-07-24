Morgan Stanley Reiterates “Overweight” Rating for ASML (NASDAQ:ASML)

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by analysts at Morgan Stanley in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of ASML in a report on Monday, April 26th. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of ASML from $750.00 to $800.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ASML from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $768.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. ASML has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $628.00.

Shares of ASML stock opened at $748.14 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.91. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $684.59. The company has a market cap of $314.08 billion, a PE ratio of 53.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.06. ASML has a 52-week low of $343.25 and a 52-week high of $756.78.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The semiconductor company reported $3.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.93 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $4.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.12 billion. ASML had a net margin of 28.82% and a return on equity of 36.29%. ASML’s quarterly revenue was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.79 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that ASML will post 15.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Veracity Capital LLC grew its position in shares of ASML by 28.9% during the 2nd quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 736 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $509,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in shares of ASML by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,853 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,971,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Anderson Hoagland & Co. grew its position in shares of ASML by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Anderson Hoagland & Co. now owns 11,696 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,080,000 after purchasing an additional 877 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of ASML by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC now owns 13,775 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $9,517,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Access Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ASML during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $268,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.21% of the company’s stock.

ASML Holding NV engages in the development, production, marketing, sale and servicing of advanced semiconductor equipment, consisting of lithography related systems. It mainly caters the makers of memory chips and logic chips. The company was founded on April 1, 1984 and is headquartered in Veldhoven, the Netherlands.

