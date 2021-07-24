loanDepot (NYSE:LDI) Shares Gap Down to $11.47

loanDepot, Inc. (NYSE:LDI) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $11.47, but opened at $11.15. loanDepot shares last traded at $11.25, with a volume of 170 shares changing hands.

LDI has been the topic of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of loanDepot from $30.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 12th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of loanDepot from $20.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of loanDepot from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Bank of America lowered shares of loanDepot from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $13.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of loanDepot from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.69.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $13.42.

loanDepot (NYSE:LDI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 170.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that loanDepot, Inc. will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 1st were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 30th.

In other news, CAO Nicole Carrillo sold 11,867 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.87, for a total transaction of $164,595.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 18,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $259,202.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LDI. UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of loanDepot during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $108,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in loanDepot in the 1st quarter worth approximately $207,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in loanDepot in the 1st quarter worth approximately $358,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in loanDepot in the 1st quarter worth approximately $508,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in loanDepot in the 1st quarter worth approximately $997,000. 0.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

loanDepot Company Profile

loanDepot, Inc engages in the origination and servicing of conventional and government mortgage loans in the United States. It offers conventional agency-conforming and prime jumbo, home equity, Federal Housing Administration, and VA loans. The company also provides settlement services, which include captive title and escrow business; real estate services that cover captive real estate referral business; and insurance services, including services to homeowners, as well as other consumer insurance policies.

