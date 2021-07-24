NatWest Group (NYSE:NWG) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of NatWest Group plc (NYSE:NWG) saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 54,452 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 956,312 shares.The stock last traded at $5.34 and had previously closed at $5.49.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of NatWest Group in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of NatWest Group in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of NatWest Group in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Berenberg Bank set a $5.79 price objective on NatWest Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded NatWest Group from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.52.

The firm has a market capitalization of $32.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -78.14 and a beta of 1.50. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

NatWest Group (NYSE:NWG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.06. NatWest Group had a positive return on equity of 3.76% and a negative net margin of 2.75%. The company had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Partners LLC boosted its stake in NatWest Group by 26.1% during the first quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 18,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 3,883 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in NatWest Group during the first quarter valued at about $112,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in NatWest Group during the first quarter valued at about $174,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NatWest Group by 245.3% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 37,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 26,815 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of NatWest Group by 24.2% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 211,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,135,000 after purchasing an additional 41,209 shares during the last quarter. 0.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NatWest Group Company Profile (NYSE:NWG)

NatWest Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to personal, commercial, corporate, and institutional customers. It operates through Retail Banking, Ulster Bank RoI, Commercial Banking, Private Banking, RBS International, and NatWest Markets segments.

