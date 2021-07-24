Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND) Director Norman Axelrod Sells 35,000 Shares of Stock

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND) Director Norman Axelrod sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $4,025,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

FND stock opened at $120.18 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $102.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.25, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.90. Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $64.53 and a 12 month high of $120.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Get Floor & Decor alerts:

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $782.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $749.66 million. Floor & Decor had a net margin of 8.81% and a return on equity of 20.28%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 41.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.34 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. will post 2.37 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FND. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Floor & Decor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $76,925,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Floor & Decor in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,868,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Floor & Decor by 2,539.1% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 429,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,005,000 after acquiring an additional 413,188 shares during the last quarter. Candlestick Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Floor & Decor during the first quarter worth approximately $38,193,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Floor & Decor by 935.1% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 367,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,108,000 after acquiring an additional 332,176 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. increased their price target on shares of Floor & Decor from $107.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Floor & Decor from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Floor & Decor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Floor & Decor from $107.00 to $136.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Floor & Decor from $133.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.50.

Floor & Decor Company Profile

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard surface flooring and related accessories. The company's stores offer tile, wood, laminate, vinyl, and natural stone flooring products, as well as decorative and installation accessories. It serves professional installers, commercial businesses, and do it yourself customers.

Read More: Management Fee

Receive News & Ratings for Floor & Decor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Floor & Decor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.