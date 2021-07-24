Humanigen, Inc. (NASDAQ:HGEN) Insider Sells $2,275,574.96 in Stock

Humanigen, Inc. (NASDAQ:HGEN) insider Dale Chappell sold 132,764 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.14, for a total transaction of $2,275,574.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Dale Chappell also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, July 23rd, Dale Chappell sold 5,584 shares of Humanigen stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.04, for a total transaction of $95,151.36.
- On Wednesday, July 14th, Dale Chappell sold 15,177 shares of Humanigen stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.06, for a total transaction of $258,919.62.
- On Monday, June 7th, Dale Chappell sold 80,636 shares of Humanigen stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.08, for a total transaction of $1,538,534.88.
- On Thursday, July 8th, Dale Chappell sold 48,010 shares of Humanigen stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.17, for a total transaction of $824,331.70.
- On Friday, June 25th, Dale Chappell sold 1,000,000 shares of Humanigen stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.80, for a total transaction of $17,800,000.00.
- On Wednesday, June 23rd, Dale Chappell sold 133,126 shares of Humanigen stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.28, for a total transaction of $2,433,543.28.
- On Friday, June 18th, Dale Chappell sold 402,480 shares of Humanigen stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.50, for a total transaction of $7,445,880.00.
- On Wednesday, June 16th, Dale Chappell sold 158,486 shares of Humanigen stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.41, for a total transaction of $3,076,213.26.
- On Friday, June 4th, Dale Chappell sold 127,084 shares of Humanigen stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.46, for a total transaction of $2,345,970.64.
- On Wednesday, June 2nd, Dale Chappell sold 76,126 shares of Humanigen stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.01, for a total transaction of $1,447,155.26.
Humanigen stock opened at $16.32 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $18.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. Humanigen, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.50 and a 12-month high of $33.95.
HGEN has been the topic of several research reports. Roth Capital increased their price objective on shares of Humanigen from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Humanigen in a research report on Friday, June 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Humanigen in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 target price on shares of Humanigen in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Humanigen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.50.
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new position in shares of Humanigen in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Humanigen during the first quarter worth approximately $93,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Humanigen by 21.1% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Humanigen during the first quarter worth approximately $165,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in Humanigen during the first quarter worth approximately $244,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.30% of the company’s stock.
Humanigen Company Profile
Humanigen, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a portfolio of immuno-oncology and immunology monoclonal antibodies in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is Lenzilumab, a monoclonal antibody that targets and neutralizes human granulocyte-macrophage colony-stimulating factor, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of cytokine storm associated with COVID-19; and Phase Ib/II clinical trial as a sequenced therapy in combination with CD19 targeted chimeric antigen receptor T-cell therapies to treat patients with relapsed or refractory B-cell lymphoma, as well as that has completed Phase I clinical trial in patients with chronic myelomonocytic leukemia.
