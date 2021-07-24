Humanigen, Inc. (NASDAQ:HGEN) Insider Sells $2,275,574.96 in Stock

Humanigen, Inc. (NASDAQ:HGEN) insider Dale Chappell sold 132,764 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.14, for a total transaction of $2,275,574.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Dale Chappell also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Humanigen alerts:

On Friday, July 23rd, Dale Chappell sold 5,584 shares of Humanigen stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.04, for a total transaction of $95,151.36.

On Wednesday, July 14th, Dale Chappell sold 15,177 shares of Humanigen stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.06, for a total transaction of $258,919.62.

On Monday, June 7th, Dale Chappell sold 80,636 shares of Humanigen stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.08, for a total transaction of $1,538,534.88.

On Thursday, July 8th, Dale Chappell sold 48,010 shares of Humanigen stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.17, for a total transaction of $824,331.70.

On Friday, June 25th, Dale Chappell sold 1,000,000 shares of Humanigen stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.80, for a total transaction of $17,800,000.00.

On Wednesday, June 23rd, Dale Chappell sold 133,126 shares of Humanigen stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.28, for a total transaction of $2,433,543.28.

On Friday, June 18th, Dale Chappell sold 402,480 shares of Humanigen stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.50, for a total transaction of $7,445,880.00.

On Wednesday, June 16th, Dale Chappell sold 158,486 shares of Humanigen stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.41, for a total transaction of $3,076,213.26.

On Friday, June 4th, Dale Chappell sold 127,084 shares of Humanigen stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.46, for a total transaction of $2,345,970.64.

On Wednesday, June 2nd, Dale Chappell sold 76,126 shares of Humanigen stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.01, for a total transaction of $1,447,155.26.

Humanigen stock opened at $16.32 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $18.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. Humanigen, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.50 and a 12-month high of $33.95.

Humanigen (NASDAQ:HGEN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($1.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.64) by ($0.61). The firm had revenue of $0.49 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Humanigen, Inc. will post 3.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HGEN has been the topic of several research reports. Roth Capital increased their price objective on shares of Humanigen from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Humanigen in a research report on Friday, June 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Humanigen in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 target price on shares of Humanigen in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Humanigen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.50.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new position in shares of Humanigen in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Humanigen during the first quarter worth approximately $93,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Humanigen by 21.1% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Humanigen during the first quarter worth approximately $165,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in Humanigen during the first quarter worth approximately $244,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.30% of the company’s stock.

Humanigen Company Profile

Humanigen, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a portfolio of immuno-oncology and immunology monoclonal antibodies in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is Lenzilumab, a monoclonal antibody that targets and neutralizes human granulocyte-macrophage colony-stimulating factor, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of cytokine storm associated with COVID-19; and Phase Ib/II clinical trial as a sequenced therapy in combination with CD19 targeted chimeric antigen receptor T-cell therapies to treat patients with relapsed or refractory B-cell lymphoma, as well as that has completed Phase I clinical trial in patients with chronic myelomonocytic leukemia.

Recommended Story: How much can an individual set aside as a catch-up contribution?

Receive News & Ratings for Humanigen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Humanigen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.