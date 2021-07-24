Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) Shares Up 3.7%

Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) shares rose 3.7% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $408.83 and last traded at $408.51. Approximately 32,931 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 1,493,778 shares. The stock had previously closed at $393.90.

TWLO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Twilio from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $386.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Twilio in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $463.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Twilio in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $430.00 target price for the company. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Twilio from $475.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Twilio from $500.00 to $420.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $445.69.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $356.73. The company has a market capitalization of $70.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -105.90 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 12.19 and a current ratio of 12.19.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.63. Twilio had a negative net margin of 30.33% and a negative return on equity of 5.84%. The business had revenue of $589.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $533.44 million. Equities analysts predict that Twilio Inc. will post -2.56 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Chee Chew sold 2,003 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.62, for a total transaction of $598,135.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Khozema Shipchandler sold 3,225 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.99, for a total transaction of $1,019,067.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 133,461 shares of company stock worth $48,309,721 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Twilio by 16.9% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,826,266 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,689,158,000 after purchasing an additional 1,566,136 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in shares of Twilio by 58.7% during the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,749,577 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,618,466,000 after acquiring an additional 1,757,505 shares during the period. Sands Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Twilio by 4.8% during the first quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 4,519,892 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,540,198,000 after acquiring an additional 205,428 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Twilio by 2.3% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,534,498 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,204,416,000 after acquiring an additional 81,153 shares during the period. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Twilio by 52.6% during the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 2,737,162 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $932,715,000 after acquiring an additional 943,403 shares during the period. 78.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate customer engagement within software applications in the United States and internationally. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that handle the higher-level communication logic needed for nearly every type of customer engagement, as well as enable developers to embed voice, messaging, video, and email capabilities into their applications.

