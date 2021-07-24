Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) Insider Sells $14,356,379.92 in Stock

Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) insider Alexander C. Karp sold 638,629 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.48, for a total value of $14,356,379.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Alexander C. Karp also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, July 6th, Alexander C. Karp sold 638,629 shares of Palantir Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.76, for a total value of $15,812,454.04.

PLTR stock opened at $21.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 3.88 and a current ratio of 3.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.93 billion and a P/E ratio of 114.79. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.90 and a 52 week high of $45.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $23.55.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04. The business had revenue of $341.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $332.22 million. Palantir Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PLTR. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Palantir Technologies from $27.00 to $20.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Palantir Technologies from $40.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wolfe Research dropped their price target on Palantir Technologies from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Palantir Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Palantir Technologies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.44.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its stake in Palantir Technologies by 2.1% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 26,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $609,000 after acquiring an additional 545 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 5.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors now owns 11,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. First Pacific Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 14.5% during the first quarter. First Pacific Advisors LP now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares during the last quarter. Winfield Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 1.7% during the first quarter. Winfield Associates Inc. now owns 42,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $992,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 93.6% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. 15.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Palantir Technologies Company Profile

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform for government operatives in the defense and intelligence sectors, which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

