ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) Stake Lessened by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lessened its stake in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) by 1.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,786 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 107 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in ResMed were worth $1,510,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. PGGM Investments increased its stake in shares of ResMed by 90.0% in the first quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 26,468 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $5,135,000 after buying an additional 12,537 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of ResMed by 15.8% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 108,296 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $20,871,000 after buying an additional 14,750 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its stake in shares of ResMed by 11.5% in the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 27,333 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $5,303,000 after buying an additional 2,814 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of ResMed by 102.0% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 828 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $160,000 after buying an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management acquired a new position in ResMed in the first quarter worth $547,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.15% of the company’s stock.

Get ResMed alerts:

Shares of RMD opened at $259.83 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.31. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $230.39. ResMed Inc. has a 1 year low of $165.72 and a 1 year high of $260.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $768.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $784.47 million. ResMed had a net margin of 14.79% and a return on equity of 28.85%. On average, equities analysts expect that ResMed Inc. will post 5.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 13th were issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 12th. ResMed’s payout ratio is currently 32.77%.

In other ResMed news, COO Robert Andrew Douglas sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total value of $1,560,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 8,766 shares in the company, valued at $1,709,370. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brett Sandercock sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.00, for a total transaction of $490,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 38,374 shares of company stock valued at $8,699,930 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

RMD has been the subject of a number of research reports. CLSA raised shares of ResMed from a “sell” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of ResMed from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $206.00 to $219.00 in a report on Friday, May 21st. Citigroup downgraded shares of ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of ResMed from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of ResMed from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $216.00 to $221.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $234.00.

ResMed Company Profile

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications that diagnose, treat, and manage respiratory disorders comprising sleep apnea, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, neuromuscular disease, and other chronic diseases. The company operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service.

See Also: Elliott Wave Theory

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD).

Receive News & Ratings for ResMed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ResMed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.