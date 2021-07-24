Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Sells 3,444 Shares of Seneca Foods Co. (NASDAQ:SENEA)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lowered its position in Seneca Foods Co. (NASDAQ:SENEA) by 9.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 32,354 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,444 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Seneca Foods were worth $1,524,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Seneca Foods during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Seneca Foods by 323.7% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,133 shares during the last quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new position in shares of Seneca Foods during the 1st quarter valued at about $74,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Seneca Foods by 26.3% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Seneca Foods by 59.7% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,000 after purchasing an additional 1,496 shares during the last quarter. 58.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SENEA opened at $54.56 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $49.56. Seneca Foods Co. has a 52 week low of $34.86 and a 52 week high of $62.37. The company has a market cap of $493.77 million, a P/E ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 3.27 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

Seneca Foods (NASDAQ:SENEA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, June 11th. The company reported $2.68 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $304.79 million during the quarter. Seneca Foods had a net margin of 8.59% and a return on equity of 28.20%.

In other Seneca Foods news, Chairman Arthur S. Wolcott bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $49.97 per share, for a total transaction of $49,970.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 11,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $577,203.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Arthur S. Wolcott bought 1,686 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $50.50 per share, for a total transaction of $85,143.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 5,899 shares of company stock worth $297,246 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

Seneca Foods Corporation provides packaged fruits and vegetables in the United States and internationally. The company offers canned, frozen, and bottled produce; and snack chips and other food products under the private label, as well as under various national and regional brands that the company owns or licenses, including Seneca, Libby's, Aunt Nellie's, READ, Green Valley, and CherryMan.

