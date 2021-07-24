Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Has $1.58 Million Position in Knowles Co. (NYSE:KN)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans reduced its position in shares of Knowles Co. (NYSE:KN) by 0.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 75,350 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 531 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned about 0.08% of Knowles worth $1,576,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Waterfront Wealth Inc. boosted its position in shares of Knowles by 3.0% during the first quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 18,443 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $395,000 after buying an additional 538 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in Knowles by 0.6% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 105,787 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,213,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in Knowles by 1.9% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 37,459 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $784,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Knowles by 7.2% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 12,250 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 819 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Knowles by 6.0% during the first quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 17,367 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 982 shares during the last quarter. 99.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Knowles alerts:

In other Knowles news, SVP Raymond D. Cabrera sold 36,419 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.11, for a total transaction of $768,805.09. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 104,216 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,199,999.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Keith Barnes sold 6,725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.28, for a total value of $136,383.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 67,674 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,372,428.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 51,144 shares of company stock worth $1,073,908. 5.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

KN opened at $19.24 on Friday. Knowles Co. has a 12-month low of $14.03 and a 12-month high of $22.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a PE ratio of 64.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.83.

Knowles (NYSE:KN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $201.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $200.10 million. Knowles had a return on equity of 5.27% and a net margin of 3.52%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.03 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Knowles Co. will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

KN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Susquehanna Bancshares cut Knowles from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $24.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut Knowles from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective (down from $24.00) on shares of Knowles in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, TheStreet cut Knowles from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.00.

Knowles Profile

Knowles Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells micro-acoustic, audio processing, and precision device solutions for the mobile consumer electronics, communications, medtech, defense, electric vehicle, and industrial markets. It operates in two segments, Audio and Precision Devices (PD). The Audio segment designs and manufactures audio products, including microphones, balanced armature speakers, and audio processors used in applications that serve the mobile, ear, and Internet of Things markets.

Further Reading: Trading on Margin

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Knowles Co. (NYSE:KN).

Receive News & Ratings for Knowles Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Knowles and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.