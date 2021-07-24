Laredo Petroleum (NYSE:LPI) Stock Price Down 5.2%

Laredo Petroleum, Inc. (NYSE:LPI) shares were down 5.2% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $58.66 and last traded at $58.90. Approximately 8,565 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 886,869 shares. The stock had previously closed at $62.12.

Several research analysts recently commented on LPI shares. Capital One Financial reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Laredo Petroleum in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Laredo Petroleum from $52.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Laredo Petroleum from $52.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Siebert Williams Shank lowered Laredo Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Laredo Petroleum from $39.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Laredo Petroleum has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.17.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $67.55. The firm has a market cap of $906.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.23 and a beta of 4.73.

Laredo Petroleum (NYSE:LPI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by ($0.27). Laredo Petroleum had a negative net margin of 141.78% and a positive return on equity of 124.89%. The business had revenue of $250.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $189.60 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Laredo Petroleum, Inc. will post 14.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LPI. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Laredo Petroleum by 140.8% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,310 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 766 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Laredo Petroleum by 26.7% during the first quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 1,728 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. Payden & Rygel bought a new stake in shares of Laredo Petroleum during the first quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new stake in shares of Laredo Petroleum during the first quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Laredo Petroleum by 16.7% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,446 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. 46.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Laredo Petroleum Company Profile (NYSE:LPI)

Laredo Petroleum, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin of West Texas, the United States. It engages in the sale of oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. The company also engages in the integrated oil and natural gas gathering and transportation systems and related facilities; centralized oil storage tanks; natural gas lift, fuel for drilling, and completions activities; centralized compression infrastructure; and water storage, recycling and transportation facilities.

