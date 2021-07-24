HEXO (NYSE:HEXO) Shares Down 4.7%

HEXO Corp. (NYSE:HEXO)’s share price was down 4.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $4.24 and last traded at $4.24. Approximately 55,591 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 3,430,423 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.45.

Several research analysts have issued reports on HEXO shares. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price objective on shares of HEXO from C$9.00 to C$7.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Atb Cap Markets downgraded shares of HEXO from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of HEXO from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Desjardins lowered their target price on shares of HEXO from C$8.00 to C$7.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. HEXO presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.47.

Get HEXO alerts:

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $5.77. The company has a current ratio of 3.61, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

HEXO (NYSE:HEXO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, June 13th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $17.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.96 million. HEXO had a negative return on equity of 12.50% and a negative net margin of 189.28%. As a group, analysts anticipate that HEXO Corp. will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its position in HEXO by 246.4% during the second quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 8,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 6,160 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in HEXO during the first quarter worth about $4,451,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in HEXO during the first quarter worth about $85,000. Gotham Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in HEXO during the first quarter worth about $1,006,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in HEXO during the first quarter worth about $292,000. 10.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HEXO Company Profile (NYSE:HEXO)

HEXO Corp., through its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells cannabis in Canada. It offers dried cannabis under the Time of Day and H2 lines; Elixir, a cannabis oil sublingual mist product line; and Decarb, an activated fine-milled cannabis powder product. The company offers its adult-use and medical products under the HEXO brand name.

Read More: ESG Score

Receive News & Ratings for HEXO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HEXO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.