Stephens Cuts Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI) Price Target to $75.00

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI) had its target price dropped by investment analysts at Stephens from $77.00 to $75.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the bank’s stock. Stephens’ price target points to a potential upside of 19.79% from the stock’s current price.

TCBI has been the topic of several other reports. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $68.00 target price on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Truist upgraded Texas Capital Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $73.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Piper Sandler upgraded Texas Capital Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Hovde Group upgraded Texas Capital Bancshares from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $73.50 to $82.50 in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Texas Capital Bancshares from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $79.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $70.88.

TCBI opened at $62.61 on Thursday. Texas Capital Bancshares has a 12 month low of $28.00 and a 12 month high of $93.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market cap of $3.17 billion, a PE ratio of 12.88 and a beta of 1.83. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.87.

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The bank reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.10. Texas Capital Bancshares had a return on equity of 9.75% and a net margin of 23.37%. The firm had revenue of $227.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $240.67 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Texas Capital Bancshares will post 4.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Jonathan Baliff sold 976 shares of Texas Capital Bancshares stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.16, for a total value of $67,500.16. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,257 shares in the company, valued at approximately $363,574.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TCBI. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 17,450.0% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 351 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 349 shares during the period. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Texas Capital Bancshares during the first quarter valued at $61,000. TCTC Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Texas Capital Bancshares during the first quarter valued at $71,000. Convergence Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Texas Capital Bancshares during the first quarter valued at $102,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Texas Capital Bancshares by 1,149.3% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,799 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 1,655 shares during the last quarter.

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Texas Capital Bank, National Association that provides various banking products and services for commercial businesses, and professionals and entrepreneurs. It offers business deposit products and services, including commercial checking accounts, lockbox accounts, and cash concentration accounts, as well as other treasury management services, including information services, wire transfer initiation, ACH initiation, account transfer, and service integration; and consumer deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

