Smith & Nephew (NYSE:SNN) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Smith & Nephew (NYSE:SNN) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday.

According to Zacks, “Smith & Nephew is a global medical device company. The company markets clinically superior products, principally in orthopaedics, endoscopy and wound management to deliver cost-effective solutions, significant physician advantage and real patient benefits. A continuous process of supplying new and innovative products is supported by substantial R&D investment to deliver new levels of healing to patients throughout the world “

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Smith & Nephew from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Smith & Nephew in a report on Thursday, July 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Smith & Nephew in a report on Friday, May 28th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Smith & Nephew from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Smith & Nephew in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.83.

Shares of SNN stock opened at $42.90 on Friday. Smith & Nephew has a 1 year low of $34.29 and a 1 year high of $46.10. The firm has a market cap of $18.86 billion, a PE ratio of 33.26, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.71. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $43.14. The company has a current ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SNN. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Smith & Nephew by 640.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,341,034 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $53,788,000 after buying an additional 1,160,015 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Smith & Nephew in the third quarter worth $2,912,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its position in shares of Smith & Nephew by 1,524.4% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,664 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in Smith & Nephew by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 18,686 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $788,000 after purchasing an additional 641 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Colony Group LLC boosted its position in Smith & Nephew by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 6,860 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. 9.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Smith & Nephew Company Profile

Smith & Nephew plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells medical devices worldwide. The company offers knee implant products for knee replacement procedures; hip implants for the reconstruction of hip joints; and trauma and extremities products that include internal and external devices used in the stabilization of severe fractures and deformity correction procedures.

