Bank First (NASDAQ:BFC) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bank First (NASDAQ:BFC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $77.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Bank First National Corp. operates as a bank. The company offers demand, time, savings, deposits, checking, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, loan products, treasury management services, credit cards, electronic banking services, safe deposit box, insurance agency and ATM processing. Bank First National Corp. is headquartered in Manitowoc, Wisconsin. “

Shares of BFC stock opened at $69.11 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.68. Bank First has a 1-year low of $55.90 and a 1-year high of $77.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $534.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.85 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Bank First (NASDAQ:BFC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.12. Bank First had a return on equity of 15.45% and a net margin of 36.12%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Bank First will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 21st. This represents a yield of 1.2%. Bank First’s payout ratio is 16.57%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BFC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Bank First by 630.4% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,108,000 after purchasing an additional 14,752 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bank First by 3.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 468,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,152,000 after acquiring an additional 14,634 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Bank First by 571.6% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $917,000 after acquiring an additional 10,414 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Bank First by 8.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 98,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,417,000 after acquiring an additional 8,102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Bank First in the first quarter valued at $272,000. Institutional investors own 27.05% of the company’s stock.

Bank First Company Profile

Bank First Corporation operates as a holding company for Bank First N.A. that provides consumer and commercial financial services to businesses, professionals, and consumers in Wisconsin. The company offers checking, savings, money market, cash management, retirement, and health savings accounts; other time deposits; certificates of deposit; and residential mortgage products.

