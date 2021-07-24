Zacks Investment Research Lowers Euroseas (NASDAQ:ESEA) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Euroseas (NASDAQ:ESEA) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “EUROSEAS LTD. was formed under the laws of the Republic of the Marshall Islands to consolidate the ship owning interests of the Pittas family of Athens, Greece, which has been in the shipping business over the past 136 years. Euroseas trades on the NASDAQ Global Select Market under the ticker ESEA. Euroseas operates in the dry cargo, drybulk and container shipping markets. Euroseas’ operations are managed by Eurobulk Ltd., an ISO 9001:2000 certified affiliated ship management company, which is responsible for the day-to-day commercial and technical management and operations of the vessels. Euroseas employs its vessels on spot and period charters and through pool arrangements. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on ESEA. Noble Financial restated a buy rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Euroseas in a report on Friday, July 16th. Maxim Group boosted their price objective on Euroseas from $28.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, June 25th.

Shares of NASDAQ:ESEA opened at $18.65 on Wednesday. Euroseas has a 12-month low of $2.02 and a 12-month high of $26.58. The company has a market capitalization of $130.74 million, a PE ratio of 70.04 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $20.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38.

Euroseas (NASDAQ:ESEA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 24th. The shipping company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by ($0.05). Euroseas had a return on equity of 9.57% and a net margin of 11.14%. The firm had revenue of $14.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.44 million. On average, analysts forecast that Euroseas will post 4.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Euroseas in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in shares of Euroseas in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Euroseas by 340.6% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 155,107 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $842,000 after purchasing an additional 119,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Euroseas during the first quarter valued at approximately $336,000. Institutional investors own 4.22% of the company’s stock.

Euroseas Company Profile

Euroseas Ltd. provides ocean-going transportation services worldwide. The company owns and operates containerships that transport dry and refrigerated containerized cargoes, including manufactured products and perishables. As of May 6, 2021, it had a fleet of 14 vessels, including 9 feeder containerships and 5 intermediate container carriers with a cargo capacity of 42,281 teu.

