Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Has $1.61 Million Stake in Brooks Automation, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKS)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans trimmed its position in shares of Brooks Automation, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKS) by 67.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 19,731 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 41,382 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Brooks Automation were worth $1,611,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BRKS. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Brooks Automation by 226.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,397,834 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $40,999,000 after buying an additional 969,851 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Brooks Automation during the 4th quarter valued at about $55,265,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Brooks Automation by 111.9% during the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 814,379 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $66,494,000 after buying an additional 429,995 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Brooks Automation by 99.3% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 686,056 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $56,017,000 after buying an additional 341,870 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Brooks Automation by 64.0% during the 1st quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 764,030 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $62,383,000 after buying an additional 298,282 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ BRKS opened at $89.96 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $94.33. The company has a market cap of $6.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.92 and a beta of 1.96. Brooks Automation, Inc. has a 12 month low of $42.65 and a 12 month high of $108.72.

Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:BRKS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The semiconductor company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $287.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $272.88 million. Brooks Automation had a return on equity of 11.28% and a net margin of 9.22%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.25 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Brooks Automation, Inc. will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd. Brooks Automation’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.75%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on BRKS shares. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Brooks Automation from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. B. Riley raised their price objective on Brooks Automation from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Brooks Automation from $111.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Brooks Automation from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Brooks Automation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.11.

In other news, CEO Stephen S. Schwartz sold 25,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.97, for a total transaction of $2,345,235.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 352,711 shares in the company, valued at $32,438,830.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael Rosenblatt sold 1,760 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $158,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,882 shares in the company, valued at $709,380. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 51,973 shares of company stock worth $4,842,566. 1.62% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Brooks Automation Profile

Brooks Automation, Inc provides manufacturing automation solutions for the semiconductor industry, and life science sample-based services and solutions for the life sciences market worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Brooks Semiconductor Solutions Group, Brooks Life Sciences Services, and Brooks Life Sciences Products.

