Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Lowers Holdings in US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lessened its stake in US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD) by 4.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 44,580 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,202 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in US Foods were worth $1,699,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of US Foods in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in US Foods by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 542 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in US Foods in the 1st quarter worth about $66,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new position in US Foods in the 4th quarter worth about $67,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its position in US Foods by 229.3% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 1,649 shares during the last quarter. 92.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

USFD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on US Foods from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on US Foods from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on US Foods in a research report on Friday, April 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded US Foods from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their price target on US Foods from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. US Foods presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.70.

In related news, CFO Dirk J. Locascio sold 21,529 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $861,160.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 119,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,784,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Pietro Satriano sold 133,561 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.00, for a total value of $5,208,879.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 683,339 shares in the company, valued at $26,650,221. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:USFD opened at $33.49 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $37.42. The company has a market cap of $7.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -45.26 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. US Foods Holding Corp. has a 12-month low of $19.42 and a 12-month high of $42.10.

US Foods (NYSE:USFD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $6.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.94 billion. US Foods had a positive return on equity of 1.45% and a negative net margin of 0.52%. The firm’s revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.26 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that US Foods Holding Corp. will post 1.56 EPS for the current year.

US Foods Holding Corp., through its subsidiary, US Foods, Inc, markets and distributes fresh, frozen, and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers in the United States. The company's customers include independently owned single and multi-unit restaurants, regional concepts, national restaurant chains, hospitals, nursing homes, hotels and motels, country clubs, government and military organizations, colleges and universities, and retail locations.

