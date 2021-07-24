Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Sells 10,275 Shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans trimmed its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) by 45.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,149 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 10,275 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $1,664,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AXS Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the first quarter valued at about $2,496,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 521,900 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $71,202,000 after buying an additional 33,790 shares during the last quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd raised its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 108.8% during the first quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd now owns 510,798 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $69,887,000 after buying an additional 266,193 shares during the last quarter. SevenOneSeven Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the first quarter valued at about $368,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 3.0% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 35,728 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,894,000 after buying an additional 1,024 shares during the last quarter. 83.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Lip Bu Tan sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.09, for a total transaction of $6,504,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 793,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $103,277,670.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Paul Cunningham sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.39, for a total transaction of $141,390.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 103,081 shares in the company, valued at $14,574,622.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 153,000 shares of company stock worth $19,854,150 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CDNS shares. Westpark Capital started coverage on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $168.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company set a $137.72 price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $156.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Cadence Design Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $149.44.

Shares of Cadence Design Systems stock opened at $145.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The company has a market capitalization of $40.54 billion, a PE ratio of 61.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 1.00. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $97.45 and a 1-year high of $149.08. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $132.10.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The software maker reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $736.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $717.79 million. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 23.34% and a return on equity of 27.00%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 2.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cadence Design Systems Company Profile

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

