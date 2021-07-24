Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Acquires 32,000 Shares of nLIGHT, Inc. (NASDAQ:LASR)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in nLIGHT, Inc. (NASDAQ:LASR) by 294.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,855 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 32,000 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership’s holdings in nLIGHT were worth $1,389,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd raised its holdings in nLIGHT by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 10,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in nLIGHT by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 32,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,053,000 after purchasing an additional 541 shares during the last quarter. Outfitter Financial LLC raised its holdings in nLIGHT by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Outfitter Financial LLC now owns 14,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $460,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares during the last quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC raised its holdings in nLIGHT by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 22,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $737,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in nLIGHT by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 21,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $694,000 after purchasing an additional 960 shares during the last quarter. 90.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of LASR opened at $32.82 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.12. nLIGHT, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.74 and a 52-week high of $46.45. The firm has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -65.64 and a beta of 2.55.

nLIGHT (NASDAQ:LASR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.21. nLIGHT had a negative return on equity of 7.07% and a negative net margin of 8.14%. The business had revenue of $61.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.87 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.08) EPS. nLIGHT’s quarterly revenue was up 41.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that nLIGHT, Inc. will post -0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on LASR. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on nLIGHT from $45.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded nLIGHT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded nLIGHT from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.83.

nLIGHT, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor and fiber lasers for industrial, microfabrication, and aerospace and defense applications. The company operates in two segments, Laser Products and Advanced Development. It offers semiconductor laser chips, optical fiber in-house, and electrical-optical components.

