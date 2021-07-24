Hovnanian Enterprises (NYSE:HOV) Shares Gap Down to $92.72

Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:HOV) shares gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $92.72, but opened at $88.95. Hovnanian Enterprises shares last traded at $91.89, with a volume of 614 shares.
The firm has a market cap of $586.66 million, a P/E ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 2.65. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $106.94.
Hovnanian Enterprises (NYSE:HOV) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 3rd. The construction company reported $2.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $703.16 million during the quarter. Hovnanian Enterprises had a net margin of 21.77% and a negative return on equity of 21.60%.
About Hovnanian Enterprises (NYSE:HOV)
Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc engages in the design, construction, marketing, and sale of residential homes in the United States. It offers single-family detached homes, attached townhomes and condominiums, urban infill, and active lifestyle homes with amenities, such as club houses, swimming pools, tennis courts, tot lots, and open areas.
