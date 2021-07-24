Open Text Co. (NASDAQ:OTEX) Holdings Cut by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. decreased its stake in Open Text Co. (NASDAQ:OTEX) (TSE:OTC) by 0.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 214,874 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 896 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of Open Text worth $10,251,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in Open Text by 68.5% in the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 551 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in Open Text by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 8,681 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $414,000 after buying an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in Open Text by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 15,250 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $728,000 after buying an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Open Text by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,369 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $304,000 after buying an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN lifted its position in Open Text by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 6,560 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $313,000 after buying an additional 577 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.59% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:OTEX opened at $51.35 on Friday. Open Text Co. has a 1 year low of $36.18 and a 1 year high of $52.04. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $49.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market cap of $14.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.09 and a beta of 0.93.

Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX) (TSE:OTC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The software maker reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.06. Open Text had a net margin of 4.69% and a return on equity of 22.03%. The business had revenue of $832.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $813.30 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.61 EPS. Open Text’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Open Text Co. will post 3.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th were paid a $0.2008 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. Open Text’s payout ratio is presently 13.57%.

OTEX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James set a $59.00 target price on shares of Open Text and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Open Text from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, Barclays downgraded shares of Open Text from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Open Text currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.75.

Open Text Profile

Open Text Corporation provides a suite of software products and services. The company offers content services; business network that manages and connects data within the organization; Cyber Resilience, a solution for defending against cyber threats and preparing for business continuity and response in the event of a breach; OpenText security solutions that addresses information security and digital investigations; AI and analytics that leverages structured or unstructured data; and OpenText Information Management software platform that provides multi-level, multi-role, and multi context security information platforms.

