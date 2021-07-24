10,229 Shares in Cabot Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:COG) Acquired by MML Investors Services LLC

MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:COG) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 10,229 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $192,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of COG. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its holdings in Cabot Oil & Gas by 98.4% during the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 3,784 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,877 shares during the period. Edge Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Cabot Oil & Gas during the first quarter valued at approximately $66,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its holdings in Cabot Oil & Gas by 14.5% during the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 5,817 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 738 shares during the period. Barnett & Company Inc. grew its holdings in Cabot Oil & Gas by 57.7% during the first quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 8,200 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC grew its holdings in Cabot Oil & Gas by 9.5% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 8,587 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 743 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Cabot Oil & Gas alerts:

Shares of COG stock opened at $15.78 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.31. The company has a market capitalization of $6.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.49, a PEG ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 0.15. Cabot Oil & Gas Co. has a 12 month low of $15.28 and a 12 month high of $21.33.

Cabot Oil & Gas (NYSE:COG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.05. Cabot Oil & Gas had a net margin of 19.67% and a return on equity of 12.58%. The firm had revenue of $459.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $486.86 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cabot Oil & Gas Co. will post 1.37 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This is a positive change from Cabot Oil & Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 12th. Cabot Oil & Gas’s dividend payout ratio is 102.33%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on COG. BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating and set a $19.00 price objective (down previously from $20.00) on shares of Cabot Oil & Gas in a report on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 18th. Wolfe Research reiterated a “peer perform” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of Cabot Oil & Gas in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.88.

Cabot Oil & Gas Company Profile

Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, explores for, exploits, develops, produces, and markets oil and gas properties in the United States. It primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 175,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.

Read More: Sell-Side Analysts

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cabot Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:COG).

Receive News & Ratings for Cabot Oil & Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cabot Oil & Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.