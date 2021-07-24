Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Has $3.81 Million Position in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can reduced its holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII) by 5.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 18,602 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 1,026 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries were worth $3,806,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of HII. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 23.5% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,665 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,159,000 after buying an additional 2,413 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 42.7% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 7,771 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,325,000 after buying an additional 2,327 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 292,975 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $49,947,000 after buying an additional 4,238 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP increased its stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 758.4% in the 4th quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 12,464 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,125,000 after buying an additional 11,012 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 27.4% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 18,928 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,227,000 after buying an additional 4,069 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.77% of the company’s stock.

Huntington Ingalls Industries stock opened at $203.75 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.68 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $211.74. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $136.44 and a fifty-two week high of $224.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The aerospace company reported $3.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.63 by $1.05. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.23 billion. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a net margin of 7.17% and a return on equity of 32.21%. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.23 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. will post 12.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 11th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th were issued a dividend of $1.14 per share. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s payout ratio is 45.60%.

Separately, Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from $193.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $187.29.

In other Huntington Ingalls Industries news, Director Philip M. Bilden sold 15,809 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.60, for a total value of $3,440,038.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $526,374.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP D R. Wyatt sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.30, for a total transaction of $108,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 20,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,331,407.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,434 shares of company stock valued at $3,576,113 in the last ninety days. 2.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Company Profile

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in designing, building, overhauling, and repairing military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls Shipbuilding, Newport News Shipbuilding, and Technical Solutions. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships; expeditionary warfare ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

