Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $41.00 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Veracyte, Inc. is a diagnostics company. It is focused on discovering, developing and commercializing molecular cytology solutions. The Company provides Afirma Thyroid FNA Analysis, which helps physicians in reducing unnecessary diagnostic surgeries for patients with thyroid nodules. Veracyte is also developing Afirma Malignant GEC test. It serves endocrinologists, radiologists, and head and neck specialists. Veracyte, Inc. is headquartered in South San Francisco, California. “

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on VCYT. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Veracyte from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. William Blair restated a buy rating on shares of Veracyte in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Veracyte from $65.00 to $45.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Truist reduced their price objective on shares of Veracyte from $84.00 to $55.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Truist Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Veracyte from $84.00 to $55.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $51.90.

Shares of Veracyte stock opened at $39.25 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.94. The company has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a PE ratio of -35.68 and a beta of 0.73. Veracyte has a 52 week low of $28.37 and a 52 week high of $86.03.

Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.01. Veracyte had a negative net margin of 52.87% and a negative return on equity of 5.91%. The business had revenue of $36.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.52 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Veracyte will post -0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Jens Holstein purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $35.19 per share, with a total value of $70,380.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at $70,380. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Karin Eastham sold 4,427 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.27, for a total transaction of $213,691.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,883 shares of company stock valued at $702,073 over the last quarter. 8.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VCYT. Matrix Capital Management Company LP bought a new position in shares of Veracyte during the first quarter worth approximately $160,015,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of Veracyte by 32.9% during the first quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 4,691,688 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $252,178,000 after purchasing an additional 1,162,062 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Veracyte by 16.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,146,087 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $330,351,000 after purchasing an additional 865,112 shares during the period. Oak Ridge Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Veracyte by 689.1% during the 1st quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 981,409 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $52,750,000 after acquiring an additional 857,039 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Veracyte during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,716,000.

Veracyte Company Profile

Veracyte, Inc operates as a genomic diagnostics company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Afirma Genomic Sequencing Classifier and Xpression Atlas, which are used to identify patients with benign thyroid nodules among those with indeterminate cytopathology results in order to rule out unnecessary thyroid surgery; Percepta Genomic Sequencing Classifier for lung cancer diagnosis; Envisia Genomic Classifier that help physicians to differentiate idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis from other interstitial lung diseases without the need for surgery; and Prosigna Breast Cancer Prognostic Gene Signature Assay test that informs next steps for patients with early-stage breast cancer, as well as provides cancer subtype classification information.

