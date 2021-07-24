Yumanity Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMTX) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Yumanity Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMTX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Yumanity Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company involved in the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases. The company’s product candidate includes YTX-7739.Yumanity Therapeutics Inc., formerly known as Proteostasis Therapeutics Inc., is based in BOSTON. “

Get Yumanity Therapeutics alerts:

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on YMTX. HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Yumanity Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, June 4th. They issued a buy rating and a $39.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Yumanity Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. They issued a buy rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of YMTX opened at $9.01 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $91.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.42 and a beta of 0.66. Yumanity Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $8.66 and a 12-month high of $36.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 3.61 and a quick ratio of 3.61. The company’s fifty day moving average is $12.76.

Yumanity Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMTX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.85) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.84) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $3.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.00 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Yumanity Therapeutics will post -3.83 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in YMTX. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Yumanity Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $43,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new position in Yumanity Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Yumanity Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $312,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Yumanity Therapeutics by 9.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 1,582 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in Yumanity Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $926,000. 37.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Yumanity Therapeutics Company Profile

Yumanity Therapeutics Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of treatments for neurodegenerative diseases caused by protein misfolding. It focuses on discovering disease-modifying therapies to treat Parkinson's disease, dementia with Lewy bodies, multiple system atrophy, amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, frontotemporal lobar degeneration, and Alzheimer's diseases.

See Also: What is a recession?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Yumanity Therapeutics (YMTX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Yumanity Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yumanity Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.