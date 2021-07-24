Virtus Investment Partners (NASDAQ:VRTS) Lifted to Strong-Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Virtus Investment Partners (NASDAQ:VRTS) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $288.00 target price on the closed-end fund’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Virtus Investment Partners, Inc., headquartered in Hartford, Connecticut, provides investment management products and services to individuals and institutions in the United States. . It operates a multi-manager asset management business, comprising a number of individual affiliated managers, each with a distinct investment style, autonomous investment process and individual brand. Investors have an array of needs and Virtus Investment Partners offers a variety of investment styles and multiple disciplines to meet those needs. The Company provides its products in a number of forms and through multiple distribution channels. Its retail products include open-end mutual funds, closed-end funds and separately managed accounts. The Company manages institutional accounts for corporations, multi-employer retirement funds and foundations, endowments, special purpose funds and other types of institutions. “

Get Virtus Investment Partners alerts:

Separately, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Virtus Investment Partners from $334.00 to $331.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 19th.

VRTS opened at $265.00 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $276.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 23.31 and a current ratio of 23.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.57 and a beta of 1.57. Virtus Investment Partners has a one year low of $129.35 and a one year high of $300.54.

Virtus Investment Partners (NASDAQ:VRTS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The closed-end fund reported $6.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.44 by $1.34. The company had revenue of $187.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $182.41 million. Virtus Investment Partners had a return on equity of 22.38% and a net margin of 17.87%. Equities analysts anticipate that Virtus Investment Partners will post 32.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be given a $0.82 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. Virtus Investment Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.25%.

In other news, EVP William Patrick Bradley III sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.25, for a total value of $278,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 5.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRTS. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Virtus Investment Partners in the fourth quarter valued at $20,470,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Virtus Investment Partners by 5.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,276,141 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $300,532,000 after purchasing an additional 61,750 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Virtus Investment Partners by 132.8% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 66,472 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $15,654,000 after purchasing an additional 37,917 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its stake in Virtus Investment Partners by 25.7% in the first quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 172,659 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $40,661,000 after purchasing an additional 35,298 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Virtus Investment Partners by 23.5% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 165,558 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $38,989,000 after purchasing an additional 31,536 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.21% of the company’s stock.

About Virtus Investment Partners

Virtus Investment Partners, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to individual and institutional clients. It launches separate client focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm launches equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

See Also: What does earnings per share mean?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Virtus Investment Partners (VRTS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Virtus Investment Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virtus Investment Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.