Financial Contrast: Ballistic Recovery Systems (OTCMKTS:BRSI) vs. TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG)

Ballistic Recovery Systems (OTCMKTS:BRSI) and TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) are both aerospace companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Ballistic Recovery Systems and TransDigm Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ballistic Recovery Systems N/A N/A N/A TransDigm Group 5.11% -13.26% 2.76%

This table compares Ballistic Recovery Systems and TransDigm Group’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ballistic Recovery Systems N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A TransDigm Group $5.10 billion 6.97 $699.00 million $14.04 46.13

TransDigm Group has higher revenue and earnings than Ballistic Recovery Systems.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

95.3% of TransDigm Group shares are held by institutional investors. 45.3% of Ballistic Recovery Systems shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 9.1% of TransDigm Group shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Ballistic Recovery Systems and TransDigm Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ballistic Recovery Systems 0 0 0 0 N/A TransDigm Group 0 2 10 0 2.83

TransDigm Group has a consensus target price of $677.92, indicating a potential upside of 4.68%. Given TransDigm Group’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe TransDigm Group is more favorable than Ballistic Recovery Systems.

Volatility & Risk

Ballistic Recovery Systems has a beta of -1.12, indicating that its stock price is 212% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, TransDigm Group has a beta of 1.63, indicating that its stock price is 63% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

TransDigm Group beats Ballistic Recovery Systems on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Ballistic Recovery Systems

Ballistic Recovery Systems Inc. develops and commercializes parachute systems in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Aviation, Defense, and Space. The Aviation segment designs, tests, and produces whole-aircraft emergency recovery parachute systems for the general aviation and recreational aircraft industries. The Defense segment designs, tests, and produces personnel parachute systems, precision guided aerial delivery systems, and cargo and whole-aircraft emergency recovery parachutes used in unmanned aerial vehicles and training aircrafts. The Space segment designs, tests, and produces entry, descent, and landing systems for various space applications, as well as manned and un-manned, planetary, and terrestrial space applications. The company also provides safety apparel. Ballistic Recovery Systems Inc. was founded in 1980 and is based in South Saint Paul, Minnesota.

About TransDigm Group

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. Its Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems. This segment serves engine and power system and subsystem suppliers, airlines, third party maintenance suppliers, military buying agencies, and repair depots. The company's Airframe segment provides engineered latching and locking devices, engineered rods, engineered connectors and elastomer sealing solutions, cockpit security components and systems, cockpit displays, aircraft audio systems, lavatory components, seat belts and safety restraints, engineered and customized interior surfaces and related components, thermal protection and insulation products, lighting and control technology, and parachutes. This segment serves airframe manufacturers, cabin system and subsystem suppliers, airlines, third party maintenance suppliers, military buying agencies, and repair depots. Its Non-aviation segment offers headsets for high-noise, medium-noise, and dismounted applications; seat belts and safety restraints for ground transportation applications; hydraulic/electromechanical actuators and fuel valves for land based gas turbines; refueling systems for heavy equipment used in mining, construction, and other industries; and turbine controls for the energy and oil and gas markets. This segment serves off-road vehicle and subsystem suppliers, child restraint system suppliers, and satellite and space system suppliers; and manufacturers of heavy equipment. TransDigm Group Incorporated was founded in 1993 and is based in Cleveland, Ohio.

