Insider Selling: Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIX) General Counsel Sells 1,200 Shares of Stock

Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIX) General Counsel Christine Ring sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total transaction of $32,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Christine Ring also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, June 10th, Christine Ring sold 1,200 shares of Nurix Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.40, for a total transaction of $35,280.00.
- On Monday, May 10th, Christine Ring sold 1,200 shares of Nurix Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total transaction of $32,400.00.
Shares of NRIX stock opened at $30.72 on Friday. Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.21 and a 12-month high of $52.38. The company has a market cap of $1.36 billion and a P/E ratio of -13.18. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $27.50.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Redmile Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Nurix Therapeutics by 16.4% in the first quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 3,314,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,036,000 after acquiring an additional 467,992 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Nurix Therapeutics by 422.9% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,093,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,183,000 after acquiring an additional 2,502,069 shares during the last quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Nurix Therapeutics by 37.2% in the first quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP now owns 2,454,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,297,000 after acquiring an additional 665,161 shares during the last quarter. EcoR1 Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Nurix Therapeutics by 30.8% during the 1st quarter. EcoR1 Capital LLC now owns 2,019,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,771,000 after buying an additional 475,000 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Nurix Therapeutics by 55.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,816,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,480,000 after buying an additional 646,715 shares during the period. 92.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
NRIX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Nurix Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nurix Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Nurix Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Nurix Therapeutics in a report on Friday, April 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.67.
About Nurix Therapeutics
Nurix Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule therapies for the treatment of cancer and immune disorders. The company develops NX-2127, an orally available Bruton's tyrosine kinase (BTK) degrader with immunomodulatory drug (IMiD) activity for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies; NX-5948, an orally bioavailable BTK degrader without IMiD activity for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies; and NX-1607, an orally available Casitas B-lineage lymphoma proto-oncogene-B (CBL-B) inhibitor for immuno-oncology indications.
