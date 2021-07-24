Insider Selling: Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIX) General Counsel Sells 1,200 Shares of Stock

Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIX) General Counsel Christine Ring sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total transaction of $32,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Christine Ring also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Nurix Therapeutics alerts:

On Thursday, June 10th, Christine Ring sold 1,200 shares of Nurix Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.40, for a total transaction of $35,280.00.

On Monday, May 10th, Christine Ring sold 1,200 shares of Nurix Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total transaction of $32,400.00.

Shares of NRIX stock opened at $30.72 on Friday. Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.21 and a 12-month high of $52.38. The company has a market cap of $1.36 billion and a P/E ratio of -13.18. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $27.50.

Nurix Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NRIX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by ($0.06). Nurix Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 28.14% and a negative net margin of 389.44%. Equities research analysts expect that Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.49 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Redmile Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Nurix Therapeutics by 16.4% in the first quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 3,314,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,036,000 after acquiring an additional 467,992 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Nurix Therapeutics by 422.9% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,093,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,183,000 after acquiring an additional 2,502,069 shares during the last quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Nurix Therapeutics by 37.2% in the first quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP now owns 2,454,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,297,000 after acquiring an additional 665,161 shares during the last quarter. EcoR1 Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Nurix Therapeutics by 30.8% during the 1st quarter. EcoR1 Capital LLC now owns 2,019,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,771,000 after buying an additional 475,000 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Nurix Therapeutics by 55.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,816,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,480,000 after buying an additional 646,715 shares during the period. 92.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NRIX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Nurix Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nurix Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Nurix Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Nurix Therapeutics in a report on Friday, April 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.67.

About Nurix Therapeutics

Nurix Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule therapies for the treatment of cancer and immune disorders. The company develops NX-2127, an orally available Bruton's tyrosine kinase (BTK) degrader with immunomodulatory drug (IMiD) activity for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies; NX-5948, an orally bioavailable BTK degrader without IMiD activity for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies; and NX-1607, an orally available Casitas B-lineage lymphoma proto-oncogene-B (CBL-B) inhibitor for immuno-oncology indications.

Featured Article: What is a back-end load?



Receive News & Ratings for Nurix Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nurix Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.